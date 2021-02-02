Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.