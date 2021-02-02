Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 86,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,439. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

