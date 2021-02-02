Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 23,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

