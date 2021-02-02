Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $285.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,287. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $291.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.