Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,849 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. 11,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,214. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

