Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.28. 97,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

