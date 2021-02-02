Cornichon (CORN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.52 million and $5,268.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00140499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,399,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,089 tokens. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

