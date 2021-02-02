Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,293. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

