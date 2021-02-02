Cortex Market Cap Hits $30.93 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Cortex has a market cap of $30.93 million and $4.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

