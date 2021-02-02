Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $7,464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cosan by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $2,776,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $645,000.

NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.12%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

