CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $925.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $951.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $898.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

