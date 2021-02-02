Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.33. 69,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

