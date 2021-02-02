COTI Trading Up 3.7% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00142954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00249871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037160 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars.

