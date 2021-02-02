CoTrader (COT) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.54 million and $55,365.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

