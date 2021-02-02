COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, COVA has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $534,620.91 and approximately $62,665.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

