COVER Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.22 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and $4.39 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $523.24 or 0.01501252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

