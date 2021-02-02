Covesting Market Capitalization Hits $6.22 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $94,726.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

