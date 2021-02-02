CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

