Cream Finance Price Reaches $255.31 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and $18.87 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $255.31 or 0.00713826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.