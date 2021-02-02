Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.47% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $148,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 173,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.