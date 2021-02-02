Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Planning increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

