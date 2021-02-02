Creative Planning Grows Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 601.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,860 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $43,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLV opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.