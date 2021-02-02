Creative Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.