Creative Planning Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,812 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,134,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

