Creative Planning Has $225.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,358 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.03% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $225,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.