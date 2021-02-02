Creative Planning Has $34.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

