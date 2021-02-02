Creative Planning Has $531.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 6.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $531,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $45.36.

