Creative Planning Has $797.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 3.78% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $797,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

