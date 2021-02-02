Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $327,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

