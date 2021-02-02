Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,332,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 12.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,124,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

