Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IEFA stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08.

