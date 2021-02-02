Creative Planning Purchases 25,987 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Planning raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

