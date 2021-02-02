Creative Planning Purchases 43,422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,513,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

