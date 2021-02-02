Creative Planning Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $115,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

