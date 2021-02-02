Creative Planning Sells 13,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $224,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

