Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Credicorp worth $96,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,916 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

