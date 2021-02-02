Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $323.30 and last traded at $331.54. 528,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 239,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.69. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.