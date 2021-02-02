Credit Suisse Group Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Neutral

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 385,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,643. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

