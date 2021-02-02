Credits (CS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,231.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Credits has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $44,231.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

