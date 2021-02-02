Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$0.90 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.72.

CR traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. 591,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$124.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Insiders have acquired 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

