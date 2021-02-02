CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
CRH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 20,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
