CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 20,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CRH by 41.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

