Criteo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 832 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 732% compared to the average daily volume of 100 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

