Critical Review: Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57%

This table compares Sense Technologies and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.73 $604.00 million $4.86 8.55

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sense Technologies and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 1 5 2 1 2.33

Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.18, meaning that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Sense Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

