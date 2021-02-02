CROAT Hits Market Cap of $149,217.15 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $149,217.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 209.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,116,572 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.