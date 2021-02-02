Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Up 11.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.35. 9,803,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,528,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

