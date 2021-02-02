CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

1/27/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $250.00.

1/25/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $275.00.

1/11/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/8/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

12/18/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $200.00.

12/16/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,652. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -447.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

