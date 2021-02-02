CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -447.93 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

