Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

