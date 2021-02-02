Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

