Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $167.12 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,998,173,515 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.